Hat Tricks Lose to Carolina 4-2 in First Home Defeat of the Season

October 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks were stumped by the Thunderbirds 4-2 Friday night in Carolina's season opener and the first matchup between the teams since game five of the Commissioner's Cup Championship series. The Thunderbirds buried three unanswered goals in a 4:37 span in the third period to bolt ahead.

The Thunderbirds struck first at 7:39 of the first period when the Czech line went to work. Forward Jiri Pestuka received a tape-to-tape cross-slot pass from forward Petr Panacek and placed it into a partially vacated net to take a 1-0 lead.

The Hat Tricks responded swiftly at 9:06 when forward Sam Dabrowski, making his Hat Tricks debut, went five-hole to level the score at one.

In the second period, the Hat Tricks took the lead on defenseman Jarod Yau's first goal of the season at 3:31, assisted by Dabrowski.

In the third period, the Thunderbirds found their wings and exploded for three goals to pull ahead. At 3:49, forward Jan Salak, assisted by Panacek, tied the game at two. Then, Gus Ford tipped in a point shot to give Carolina its second lead of the night. At 8:26, Ford got another and tucked in the goal of the night inside the right post to extend the lead to 4-2.

Carolina hammered down on defense to pick up its season opening win. Danbury falls to 2-3-0-0 on the young season and 2-1 on home ice.

The Hat Tricks and Thunderbirds are back at it Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside the Danbury Ice Arena.

