CFL Montreal Alouettes

Pick 6 on Opening Night in Hamilton

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Robert Kennedy flips the games momentum and snags a pick 6 to silence Hamilton Stadium

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