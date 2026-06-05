Pick 6 on Opening Night in Hamilton
Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Robert Kennedy flips the games momentum and snags a pick 6 to silence Hamilton Stadium
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Legend Brandon Banks to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Speed Demon: Banks Called to the Hall - CFL
- Double Blue Sign Global WR Michael Buckley - Toronto Argonauts
- Roughriders Launch New Pre-Game Fan Experiences - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- BC Lions Alongside the City of Kelowna Announce the Final Lineup of Touchdown Kelowna Festival Events - B.C. Lions
- Boatmen Sign OL Domenico Piazza - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.