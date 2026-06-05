Pick 6 on Opening Night in Hamilton

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Robert Kennedy flips the games momentum and snags a pick 6 to silence Hamilton Stadium







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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