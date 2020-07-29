Physical Forward Luke Sandler Signs with Toledo

Forward Luke Sandler has agreed to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Sandler joins the Walleye after playing the past two seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings, recording 37 points (20G, 17A) in 109 games, while adding 231 penalty minutes.

"We have seen Luke become a good power forward in our league with Kalamazoo the past couple seasons.Â He's a player who can play up and down your lineup, while providing energy and physicality.Â We look forward to seeing him compete in a Walleye uniform." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach

The sixth-year pro spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Gladiators, recording 22 points (10G, 12A) in 65 games, while adding 190 penalty minutes.

