Physical Forward Luke Sandler Signs with Toledo
July 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Forward Luke Sandler has agreed to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season.
Sandler joins the Walleye after playing the past two seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings, recording 37 points (20G, 17A) in 109 games, while adding 231 penalty minutes.
"We have seen Luke become a good power forward in our league with Kalamazoo the past couple seasons.Â He's a player who can play up and down your lineup, while providing energy and physicality.Â We look forward to seeing him compete in a Walleye uniform." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach
The sixth-year pro spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Gladiators, recording 22 points (10G, 12A) in 65 games, while adding 190 penalty minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 29, 2020
- Physical Forward Luke Sandler Signs with Toledo - Toledo Walleye
- Pair of Forwards Join Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Add Rookie Forward Tyler Busch - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Bring Back Forward Brett Boeing - Toledo Walleye
- DFW Sports Sales Leader Devron Jeffers Joins Allen Americans as Chief Revenue Officer: Vice President Sponsorships - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.