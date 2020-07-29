DFW Sports Sales Leader Devron Jeffers Joins Allen Americans as Chief Revenue Officer: Vice President Sponsorships

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to welcome Devron Jeffers as the organization's new Chief Revenue Officer | Vice President, Sponsorships.

Jeffers comes to the Americans with more than 25 years of revenue generation experience in the DFW market, most recently with Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers.

Prior to joining the MLB club, Jeffers served for 20 years in progressive roles with Texas Motor Speedway, starting as an Account Executive in 1997 and rising to the role of Vice President of Sales in 2014. While at TMS Jeffers secured multi-year title sponsorships for major series events with the likes of such companies as AAA Texas, Samsung Mobile, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Coca-Cola North America, Duck Commander and Sprint and created an annual $19M Sponsorship Revenue Line.

"With Devron joining our front office we are taking a major step forward in our growth as an organization" says Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Devron is North Texas born and bred, and his relationships built over the last 20+ years will be foundational to our organization as we continue to push the Allen Americans to new levels of service to our dedicated fans, while delivering a strong return on investment to our loyal corporate partners."

In his role with the Americans, Jeffers will provide strategic vision for the organization's Revenue Generation as a whole, including sponsorships, ticketing, and merchandising. One key area of focus will be increasing the value proposition to the club's corporate partners and driving consistency in messaging across all sponsor interaction.

"I'm excited to join an organization with great leadership and a strong ownership group. The vision Mike and his team have for the Allen Americans is what drew me to this opportunity. I look forward to being a part of the future successes of the organization" says Jeffers.

A native of Denton, Texas, Jeffers is an alumnus of the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration/Marketing. He has two sons and resides in Denton, where he graduated from Denton High School.

Jeffers will begin his role in Allen on August 10.

