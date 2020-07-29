Cyclones Add Rookie Forward Tyler Busch

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward TYLER BUSCH to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Busch starts his pro career after a four-year stint at Arizona State University where he compiled 77 points over the course of 131 games while wearing the Captain's "C" his final two seasons. His senior season Busch amassed 21 points on 3 goals and 18 assists. Busch never missed a game during his senior season and finished his Sun Devil career third all-time in career games played (131), third in career points (77), third in career goals (26) and third in career assists (51). Scoring one of the biggest goals in ASU program history, Busch netted the overtime winner knocking off Number 8 Clarkson on the road.

"I am very thankful to begin my professional career in Cincinnati," said Busch. "I plan to bring an energy and passion for the game which will hopefully be exciting to watch and can help build on what is already a very successful hockey club. I would like to thank my family, as well as my past coaches and teammates who have pushed me to get to this point and helped me prepare for this opportunity."

Prior to his four year stretch at ASU, the Lloydminster, Alberta native played his Junior hockey with the Spring Grove Saints of the AJHL. During his final season of Juniors, Busch recorded better than a point a game amassing 68 points in 52 games. Busch also represented Canada West U19 in 2015 and 2016 at the World Junior A Challenge. The 2015 team brought home a gold medal.

"Tyler is a big two-way center that will complement our style of play," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "He has the ability to make an immediate impact as a first-year pro and we look forward to seeing him in Cincinnati."

