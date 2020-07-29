Walleye Bring Back Forward Brett Boeing

July 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Forward Brett Boeing has agreed to terms with the Walleye to play his second season in a Toledo uniform in 2020-21.

Boeing played in 40 games during his rookie season with Toledo, racking up nine goals and 11 assists while playing as a +11.

Dan Watson says he adds a lot to the front line because of his versatility.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'8", 187-pound forward completed his college career at UMass-Amherst. His efforts helped the Minutemen to the Hockey East Regular Season Championships.

