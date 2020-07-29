Pair of Forwards Join Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - Toledo has added two more forwards with Brett Boeing and Luke Sandler agreeing to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Boeing played in 40 games during his rookie season with Toledo racking up nine goals, 11 assists while playing as a plus 11.

Head Coach Dan Watson says he adds a lot to the front line because of his - versatility. "He can play multiple forward positions and that is a bonus. Brett had a very good rookie season. He creates energy with the way he plays and also contributed secondary scoring when needed. We're excited to continue Brett's development this season."

Prior to turning pro, the 5'8", 187 pound forward, completed his college career at UMass-Amherst. His efforts helped the Minutemen to the Hockey East Regular Season Championships.

Luke Sandler joins the Walleye after playing the past two seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings, recording 37 points (20G, 17A) in 109 games, while adding 231 penalty minutes.

"We have seen Luke become a good power forward in our league with Kalamazoo the past couple seasons, said Watson. "He's a player who can play up and down your lineup, while providing energy and physicality. We look forward to seeing him compete in a Walleye uniform."

The sixth-year pro spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Gladiators, recording 22 points (10G, 12A) in 65 games, while adding 190 penalty minutes.

