Phoenix Rising Releases 2025 Preseason Schedule

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has unveiled its 2025 preseason schedule, featuring matches against three MLS clubs and concluding with a game at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, where the team's veteran players will take on its younger talent and the club will reveal its 2025 kits.

"Typically, teams play against USL competition during preseason, but we'll face them plenty during the season. For me, it's about testing our boys against different competition-teams that present unique challenges," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "Playing three MLS teams is a fantastic opportunity for our players to experience the level they're striving for and need to reach. It also allows us, as a club, to evaluate how we measure up."

The highlight of the preseason schedule is the intrasquad scrimmage, the Red vs. Black match, where assistant coaches Darnell King and Vikram Virk will each lead a team-one comprised of the team's seasoned veterans and the other featuring younger players. The match will take place at 7:00 p.m. on February 28 at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium.

The February 28 match will also serve as the unveiling of the club's 2025 kits, with each team showcasing a new set. It is the only preseason match open to the public, and tickets are on sale now. Fans in attendance can enjoy specialty concession items, which will be available throughout the season, and purchase merchandise at the Just Sports tent.

"There's healthy competition not just between Darnell and Vik, but across the entire squad," said Kah. "With fans in attendance, it'll feel like a proper match-an exciting way to bring them into the experience. The jersey reveal adds something special for both the players and the fans, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Season ticket members will receive complimentary access to the February 28 match as part of their membership and exclusive access to the February 22 matchup, where Phoenix Rising will host Saint Louis CITY FC 2. This game will be the first public opportunity to see the team's revamped roster in action.

Phoenix Rising's preseason schedule begins with matches against Major League Soccer's San Diego FC (Jan. 25), LAFC (Feb. 2), and Charlotte FC (Feb. 10). These games, along with a February 15 match against Phoenix College, will be played behind closed doors.

"Preseason is all about building cohesion, relationships, and understanding our style of play," said Kah. "Those are the key takeaways I want for this team, and I believe we'll achieve that."

Risings Full Preseason Schedule:

- Saturday, January 25 at San Diego FC

(Snapdragon Stadium)

- Sunday, February 2 at LAFC

(Coachella Valley)

- Monday, February 10 at Charlotte FC

(Coachella Valley)

- Saturday, February 15 vs. Phoenix College

(Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium)

- Saturday, February 22 vs. Saint Louis CITY FC 2

(Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium)

- Friday, February 28, Intrasquad Scrimmage & Kit Reveal (Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium)

Find tickets for every 2025 regular-season home match, as well as the February 28 exhibition match, at phxrisingfc.com/tickets. Regular-season tickets start at just $15, with significant discounts and added perks for season ticket members. Season ticket packages start at $200.

