MBFC Adds Goalkeeper Sam Gomez

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed goalkeeper Samuel Gomez to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

"I am beyond excited for this opportunity to join Monterey Bay FC and get started," said Gomez. "I have a great feeling about this season and I am looking forward to being a part of a lot of special moments this year. I can't wait to meet all of the fans soon."

Gomez, 25, joins the Crisp-and-Kelp after spending the 2024 campaign with St. Louis CITY2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Before joining CITY2, the goalkeeper built a collegiate resume that included stints at Syracuse University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). The St. Louis, Missouri native shined for the Cougars in 2023. He started 20 matches between the sticks and earned Ohio Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

That same season, Gomez finished tied for fifth in the nation with 10 shutouts while ranking sixth in both save percentage (.844) and goals against (.611). With SIUE, Gomez recorded 85 saves in 28 starts. Prior to college, Gomez attended Webster Groves High School where he won consecutive state championships in 2014 and 2015 before being named the Missouri Class 3 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017.

"We're thrilled to have Sam join our squad," said Monterey Bay FC Assistant Coach Jeremy Clark. "He's a quality goalkeeper with exceptional feet, a professional mindset, and an unmatched work ethic. His drive and determination are second to none, his ability to excel in 1v1 situations and his commanding presence in goal are standout qualities. We're confident he will make a tremendous impact on our team."

NAME: Samuel Gomez

POSITION: Goalkeeper

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 6'1

DATE OF BIRTH: December 26, 1999

HOMETOWN: Saint Louis, Missouri

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: St Louis CITY2

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Samuel Gomez to a one-year contract on January 17, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 17 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Samuel Gomez

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg

