MBFC Announces Additions to 2025 Technical Staff

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has announced four additions to Technical Director Simon Dawkins and Head Coach Jordan Stewart's staff ahead of the 2025 USL Championship campaign. Emmanuel Espinoza has joined the club as the Strength and Conditioning Coach, alongside the additions of Kelly Luekens as Head Athletic Trainer, Obed Galarza as Equipment Manager, Elian Corona as a Performance Analyst and Scout, and Dylan Smith as Team Administrator.

Espinoza, 31, joins the Monterey Bay FC coaching staff following a stint with MLS NEXT Pro side The Town FC, where he worked closely with both Stewart and Clark. A native of San Jose, Espinoza played on the men's soccer team for San Jose State University from 2011-2015. He then graduated from San Jose State with a bachelor's degree before beginning work as a strength and conditioning coach in numerous sports including men's and women's soccer, American football, baseball, softball, swimming, and more.

Two years later, Espinoza completed his Master's degree in Kinesiology before joining the San Jose Earthquakes as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for their academy in 2019 before jumping to The Town FC in 2023. While with the Quakes organization, Espinoza pursued his PhD in Sports Performance and Physiology at East Tennessee State University, which he completed in August 2024.

Now, Espinoza joins Clark on Stewart's coaching staff alongside the rest of the new-look technical staff rounded out by Luekens, Galarza, Corona, and Smith. The already cohesive group brings a fresh dynamic to the organization and is poised to elevate Monterey Bay FC's success both on and off the pitch as the club officially embarks on a new and exciting era with the start of training next week.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.