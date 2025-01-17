Oakland Roots SC Sign Winger Panos Armenakas
January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have announced the signing of 26-year-old winger Panos Armenakas ahead of the 2025 season. Armenakas joined Oakland following a stint with Memphis 901 FC and a successful tenure with Phoenix Rising, where he played a key role in their 2023 USL Championship title-winning campaign.
"Panos is a dangerous and intelligent attacking player," said Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "We've seen it again and again throughout his time in the USL. He can punish teams with his finishing, passing, and one-v-one ability. He has also proven he knows how to win in this league."
Panos Armenakas scored twice against Oakland during the 2024 season, first with Phoenix Rising early in the year, and later with Memphis 901 FC in Hayward late in the season, where he curled a shot into the upper 90. Now, the talented winger brings his attacking prowess to Oakland for the 2025 campaign.
Born in Newport Beach, California, and raised in Sydney, Australia, Armenakas's soccer journey has taken him around the world. He has played in Italy, Greece, Belgium, and Denmark before returning to the United States in early 2023 to join Loudoun United.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 17, 2025
- MBFC Adds Goalkeeper Sam Gomez - Monterey Bay FC
- Orange County SC Sign Midfielder Chris Hegardt - Orange County SC
- Oakland Roots SC Sign Winger Panos Armenakas - Oakland Roots
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2025 Preseason Schedule - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Signs Defending Champion Delentz Pierre to Contract - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Sign Winger Panos Armenakas
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club to Host Women in Sports Business in Partnership with Northeastern University
- Oakland Roots Sign Oakland Born and Raised Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Interest in Building Permanent Stadium at Howard Terminal
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 USL Championship Season and Jägermeister Cup Schedule