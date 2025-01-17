Oakland Roots SC Sign Winger Panos Armenakas

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have announced the signing of 26-year-old winger Panos Armenakas ahead of the 2025 season. Armenakas joined Oakland following a stint with Memphis 901 FC and a successful tenure with Phoenix Rising, where he played a key role in their 2023 USL Championship title-winning campaign.

"Panos is a dangerous and intelligent attacking player," said Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "We've seen it again and again throughout his time in the USL. He can punish teams with his finishing, passing, and one-v-one ability. He has also proven he knows how to win in this league."

Panos Armenakas scored twice against Oakland during the 2024 season, first with Phoenix Rising early in the year, and later with Memphis 901 FC in Hayward late in the season, where he curled a shot into the upper 90. Now, the talented winger brings his attacking prowess to Oakland for the 2025 campaign.

Born in Newport Beach, California, and raised in Sydney, Australia, Armenakas's soccer journey has taken him around the world. He has played in Italy, Greece, Belgium, and Denmark before returning to the United States in early 2023 to join Loudoun United.

