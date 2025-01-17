Orange County SC Sign Midfielder Chris Hegardt

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of midfielder Chris Hegardt for the upcoming USL Championship season. Hegardt returns to the Black and Orange after joining the club on loan from Norwegian club Stabæk in July of the 2024 season.

Hegardt, 23, from San Diego, California, made an instant impact on the field for OCSC in 2024, appearing in 16 games with 1 goal and two assists.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris back on a permanent basis," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "He played a key role in the teams success last season, despite only being with the club for a short period of time. We look forward to seeing the impact he can have over the course of a full season."

Hegardt made his USL Championship debut in 2019 with Tacoma Defiance while part of the Seattle Sounders Academy. He then spent two seasons at the University of Georgetown before signing with MLS side Charlotte FC prior to the club's inaugural 2022 season. Hegardt then spent time on loan in USL League One with Charlotte Independence in 2022 and USL Championship side Loudoun United FC in 2023.

"Im really excited to sign permanently for Orange County," said Hegardt. "I think that we are building a very good project here and can compete for titles this season. Last year we finished very strong, and I wanted to continue to build this project with Danny and the rest of the great players that we have. Personally, I'm really excited for this year and feel motivated to accomplish the goals that we have set forth. It's gonna be an exciting year and can't wait to play in front of our great fans at championship stadium this season. For county!"

Hegardt's signing is pending league and federation approval, per club policy details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Chris Hegardt

PRONUNCIATION: hay-gart

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 5'9"

WEIGHT: 145

DATE OF BIRTH: January 6, 2002

HOMETOWN: San Diego, CA

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Stabæk

SOCIAL MEDIA: @crhegardt_ on Instagram

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC has signed Chris Hegardt on January 17, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 17 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Colin Shutler

Defenders: Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Midfielders: Chris Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Kyle Scott

Forwards: Ben Barjolo, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison, Tristan Trager, Ethan Zubak

