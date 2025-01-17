FC Tulsa Signs Defending Champion Delentz Pierre to Contract

January 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced Friday it has signed 2024 USL Championship title winner defender Delentz Pierre, pending league and federation approval.

Pierre, 24, joins FC Tulsa after playing a key role in helping Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC claim its first league title. Acquired via a loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake, he made 23 appearances (18 starts) for Colorado Springs, where he scored two goals, won 100 duels at a 63.9% success rate and ranked second on the team in clearances (71) and blocks (17). A marquee figure in the postseason, he earned starts in the Western Conference and Championship Final at center back.

"We're thrilled to welcome Delentz Pierre to FC Tulsa," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "He brings with him a championship-winning mentality that aligns perfectly with our vision for this club. Delentz was a key figure in helping Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC claim its first league title, and his experience in high-pressure postseason moments will be invaluable to our squad.

"With his strong defensive presence, character and proven ability to perform in big games, we're confident he will make an immediate impact here in Green Country. We're excited to see him contribute to our pursuit of success this season and beyond."

A strong, athletic presence, Pierre earned leaguewide notice this season as his first Championship goal, a second-minute strike against Oakland Roots SC, was named a nominee for Goal of the Year. The match-winning goal, struck from beyond 25 yards, found the top-left corner, netting the Switchbacks a victory and Pierre a starting spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week 13.

He first joined the Switchbacks on loan in 2023, making six appearances in limited action. Prior to his time with Colorado Springs, Pierre debuted in the USL Championship with Real Monarchs, where he was part of the club's 2019 Championship-winning side. A product of the Real Salt Lake Academy, Pierre made 90 appearances for the Academy before earning a spot with Monarchs, where he started in three matches and contributed to the team's title-winning campaign.

He signed with Real Salt Lake in 2022, however, he did not appear for the First Team.

A product of the University of Portland, Pierre appeared in 48 matches (45 starts) contributing four goals and two assists. He helped lead the backline to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, the first time the Pilots had done so since 2004. In his senior year, he scored the game-winning goal in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, propelling Portland into the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 and only the third time in school history.

