Phoenix Rising FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Patrick Rakovsky saved three consecutive penalty kicks in the penalty shootout before Ihsan Sacko scored the decisive goal for Phoenix Rising FC as the hosts claimed the bonus point after playing to a 3-3 draw against New Mexico United in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2025
- San Antonio FC Falls to UD Las Palmas, 0-1, in International Friendly - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC Takes 4-0 Win to Top Las Vegas Lights FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rising Earns First Points of USL Jägermeister Cup in 3-3 Draw Against New Mexico United at Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Earns Exciting 3-2 Jägermeister Cup Win Over Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Legion FC Shows Grit in Jagermeister Cup Win at FC Tulsa - Birmingham Legion FC
- Orange County SC Loses on the Road in Monterey - Orange County SC
- Roots Secure One Point in USL Jägermeister Cup, Fall to AV Alta FC After Penalties - Oakland Roots
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Rising Earns First Points of USL Jägermeister Cup in 3-3 Draw Against New Mexico United at Phoenix Rising Stadium
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico United
- Phoenix Rising Partners with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for Food Drive
- Rising Hold on to Defeat Las Vegas Lights FC 1-0 at Cashman Field
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Las Vegas Lights FC