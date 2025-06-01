Phoenix Rising FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Patrick Rakovsky saved three consecutive penalty kicks in the penalty shootout before Ihsan Sacko scored the decisive goal for Phoenix Rising FC as the hosts claimed the bonus point after playing to a 3-3 draw against New Mexico United in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

