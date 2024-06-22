Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2024

June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx continue to succeed and pick up their 6th consecutive win defeating the Phoenix Mercury 73-60. Napheesa Collier led the way with a 23 PT, 14 REB double-double

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.