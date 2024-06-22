Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2024
June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx continue to succeed and pick up their 6th consecutive win defeating the Phoenix Mercury 73-60. Napheesa Collier led the way with a 23 PT, 14 REB double-double
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
