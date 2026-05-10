Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Aces, 99-66, in their 2025 Finals rematch to open the regular season!

Alyssa Thomas: 20 PTS | 9 AST | 6 REB | 3 STL Jovana Nogić: 19 PTS | 4 3PM | 4 AST | 2 STL DeWanna Bonner: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 3 3PM | 2 BLK Natasha Mack: 10 PTS | 15 REB

WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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