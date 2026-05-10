Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Aces, 99-66, in their 2025 Finals rematch to open the regular season!
Alyssa Thomas: 20 PTS | 9 AST | 6 REB | 3 STL Jovana Nogić: 19 PTS | 4 3PM | 4 AST | 2 STL DeWanna Bonner: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 3 3PM | 2 BLK Natasha Mack: 10 PTS | 15 REB
WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026
- Dream Win Opener with Thrilling Comeback - Atlanta Dream
- Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini Injury Update - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Nina Milić to Developmental Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Atlanta Dream Claim Aaliyah Nye - Atlanta Dream
- Wings Topple Indiana in Season Opener - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Suffer Close Defeat in Season Opener - Indiana Fever
- Fever Refuse to Hang Heads After Loss to Wings - Indiana Fever
- The Champions Collective Unveils the Las Vegas Aces' 2025 WNBA Championship Ring - Las Vegas Aces
- Old National Bank, WNBA's Indiana Fever Announce Fever Logo-Branded Bank Cards and Checks - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- The Champions Collective Unveils the Las Vegas Aces' 2025 WNBA Championship Ring
- Las Vegas Aces Down Japan 94-78 in Preseason Exhibition
- Las Vegas Aces Begin Season-Long 30th Season Celebration
- Las Vegas Aces to Have 33 of 44 Games Broadcast Nationally in 2026, with Every Game Slated to Air Locally
- Las Vegas Aces Guard Dana Evans out with Left Leg Injury