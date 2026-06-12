Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2026
Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 85-70, to move to 3-1 in Comm Cup play!
Paige Bueckers: 31 PTS, 3 3PM, 6 REB, 5 AST Azzi Fudd: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST Jessica Shepard: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026
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