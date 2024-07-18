Phoenix Mercury Opens $100 Million, 58,000-Square-Foot State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility

July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury has officially opened the doors to their new state-of-the-art practice facility located in downtown Phoenix. The 58,000-square-foot, $100 million facility features world-class, player-first amenities and marks another milestone investment from team owner Mat Ishbia. The facility includes two full-sized basketball courts named after Diana Taurasi, adorned with a one-of-a-kind Taurasi-inspired logo.

"Phoenix is the best basketball city in the world and continues to elevate the standard in women's professional sports," said Ishbia. "We are committed to investing in our players and providing the best facilities and resources they need to be successful, and we hope our state-of-the-art facility encourages more investment across the league. This practice facility is about hard work, passion, and greatness, all attributes that Diana Taurasi exemplifies, and we are honored to name our basketball courts after the greatest women's basketball player of all time."

Players and staff have 24/7 access to the facility which features two indoor practice courts with 10 baskets and built-in courtside technologies that provide real-time performance analytics. The facility also has a strength and cardio training area, indoor and outdoor turf training areas, a functional movement area and a team meeting room with theater-style seating.

Beyond the courts and training areas, the facility features premier amenities specific to player recovery and rejuvenation including a physician room and testing area, a recovery room, a hydrotherapy room with hot and cold plunge pools, a freestanding underwater treadmill and two massage rooms. The locker room includes vanity stations, a sauna, a steam room and a wellness room. A player lounge with a full kitchen and private chef, snack bar, pantry and smoothie/nutrition bar offer an area for players to relax and refuel.

"This practice facility sets the standard for what it means to invest in women's sports," said Josh Bartelstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns. "From performance to recovery to team culture, we are providing our players with the space and amenities they need to be and feel their best."

The Diana Taurasi basketball courts are dedicated to the three-time WNBA champion, six-time Olympian, 11-time WNBA All-Star and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

The facility is part of the Player 15 Group team member campus, the business headquarters for the Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns, Valley Suns and arena operations that opened in April.

The practice facility was designed by Gensler and von Staden Architects and construction was led by Okland Construction. Transwestern's Sports & Entertainment Advisory Group led the real estate transaction and assisted with the design, construction and fit-out process.

