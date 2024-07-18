Sabrina Ionescu Earns Third Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors in 2024

July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 17.

In four games between Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 17, the Liberty posted a 4-0 record as Sabrina averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.3% (31-67) from the field, 45.5% (15-33) from beyond the arc, and 92.0% (23-25) at the free-throw line. Ionescu was the only Eastern Conference player to score at least 20 points in each of her games this week, as her current five-game streak of 20-point games is the longest of her career.

This monthly honor is Ionescu's third of the season, eighth of her career and the 59th all-time in Liberty history.

