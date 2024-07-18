DraftKings Becomes an Official Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Partner of the WNBA

BOSTON and NEW YORK - Today, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced an agreement, making the digital sports entertainment and gaming company an Official Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Partner of the WNBA.

"The WNBA has seen tremendous growth, which continues to be a bright spot in the sports world. We are proud to support the league in its efforts to continue expanding the game," said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. "It is a priority for us to deliver the most engaging WNBA content to DraftKings' platforms and through our collaboration with the WNBA this season, we will be able to enhance the experience for millions of our customers and WNBA fans."

DraftKings will receive rights to league and collective team IP, as well as access to marketing, activation and hospitality opportunities around tentpole league events, such as the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. As an Official Sports Betting Partner of the WNBA, DraftKings will utilize official WNBA data feeds to support the gameplay experience for fans. DraftKings has also served as an official sports betting partner of the NBA since 2021.

"Having worked alongside both DraftKings and the WNBA, I am thrilled to see these innovative brands come together and further enhance excitement and visibility around women's sports," said Lisa Leslie, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and DraftKings Talent Ambassador. "The WNBA is rapidly expanding its reach and DraftKings has an unmatched ability to further generate additional fan engagement. I am looking forward to seeing DraftKings elevate the WNBA's fan experience in the midst of this record-breaking season."

As part of the deal, DraftKings will receive increased media exposure across the WNBA's digital and linear media platforms, including serving as presenting partner of the "WNBA Postseason Push" - a new WNBA content platform that features league highlights, social integrations, and odds updates focused on the latest WNBA standings throughout the final two weeks of the regular season in September.

"The WNBA is growing and expanding across the board, and partnering with industry leaders like DraftKings enables us to offer WNBA fans additional ways to engage with their favorite teams and players, responsibly and with integrity," said Colie Edison, WNBA Chief Growth Officer. "This opportunity for DraftKings to lean in with us to support women's sports will welcome more fans to the WNBA. We're looking forward to working alongside DraftKings to further enhance innovation and equity in women's sports."

DraftKings is committed to providing a safe and fun gaming environment that all customers can enjoy responsibly in states where sports betting is legal. A core part of the company's mission, DraftKings has robust consumer protection standards on its platforms and provides consumers with responsible gaming tools and resources while leveraging advanced technology to detect signs of potentially problematic behavior. DraftKings and the WNBA are committed to promoting responsible gaming best practices, and are both active members of the American Gaming Association ("AGA") in support of the AGA's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign, which encourages responsible gaming best practices, such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. Additionally, the WNBA is part of The Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising, which is an association of professional sports leagues and media outlets committed to ensuring a responsible approach to sports betting advertising.

More information about DraftKings is available at www.draftkings.com and fans can download the DraftKings mobile apps via iOS and Android. To learn more about the WNBA, fans can visit www.wnba.com.

