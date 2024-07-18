Dallas Wings Win Thriller Over Indiana Fever, 101-93

July 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - In their final game before pausing for WNBA All-Star and the Summer Olympic Games, the Dallas Wings defeated the visiting Indiana Fever 101-93 Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at College Park Center. Dallas closed the game on an 8-0 run to erase a six-point fourth-quarter deficit and score the win. The Wings saw six score in double figures, with Arike Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims tying for the team high with 24 points apiece.

Sims added a team- and season-high nine assists while Ogunbowale chipped in seven dishes as the Wings combined for a season-high 28 dimes. Joining them in double figures was Natahsa Howard, who flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, a season-high eight assists and seven rebounds; Kalani Brown, who was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field en route to matching her season high with 13 points; Teaira McCowan with 10 points and five boards; and Jacy Sheldon with 11 points, including 3-of-5 from three. Six of Sheldon's 11 came in the fourth, twice giving the Wings the lead in the final five minutes with clutch three-pointers.

The Wings (6-19) led by as many as 16 in the second quarter, with Indiana (11-15) not taking its first lead until the 1:32 mark of the third quarter. Dallas led 27-20 after one and 54-46 at the half, before the Fever tallied a 24-18 third quarter to narrow the Wings' lead to two, 72-70, heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Wings led 76-74 with 8:36 to go before Indiana went on an 8-0 run to lead by six, 82-76, with 7:03 remaining. Dallas countered with a 9-2 run, with Sheldon giving the Wings the advantage back, 85-84, with a three with 5:05 left. The Fever responded to take a one-point lead, but once again Sheldon struck with a triple with 4:29 remaining. The Wings never trailed again, closing the final 92 seconds on an 8-0 run with Howard and Ogunbowale each scoring four points during the stretch.

The Wings shot .513 from the field and .450 from deep - its most accurate clip from three since shooting 60-percent in the win over Minnesota on June 27. For just the fourth time this season, Dallas committed fewer turnovers than its opponent, as the Wings finished with 11 miscues to the Fever's 18 - which Dallas turned into 28 points. The Wings improved to 4-0 in games they commit fewer turnovers than their opponent.

The Fever saw four finish in double figures with Aliyah Boston going for a game-high 28 points, while Caitlin Clark finished with 24. Clark, who played all 40 minutes, tallied a WNBA-record 19 assists. Indiana shot .535 from the field but just .240 from deep, missing its first 10 attempts from three.

Indiana finished with the advantage in rebounds (35-29) and points in the paint (62-50), while Dallas had the edge in fast break points (22-14). Both squads registered 11 second-chance points.

Wednesday's game marked the Wings' final contest before teams go on hiatus for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and the Olympic Games. Ogunbowale was voted to her fourth consecutive All-Star Game which is slated for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT, airing on ABC. This year's contest will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., with the WNBA All-Stars facing the USA Basketball Women's National Team.

For the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Wings forward Satou Sabally will represent Germany. Germany qualified for the Olympics for the first time after Sabally led the squad to wins over Brazil and Serbia at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil in February. Germany is in Group C at the Paris Games, which also includes the United States, Japan and Belgium. They will open play in France on July 29 against Belgium at 6:30 a.m. CT. The Germans will then face Japan on Aug. 1 at 4 a.m., before wrapping up Group play against Team U.S.A. on Aug. 4 at 10:15 a.m.

The Dallas Wings resume play after the break on Aug. 16 at home against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.

