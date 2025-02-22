Phantoms Grind Out 3-1 Win Over Muskegon

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms (28-15-0-1, 57 points) scored the last three goals of the game Friday night at the Covelli Centre, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The win for Youngstown snapped Muskegon's three-game winning streak.

"That's a playoff-type atmosphere," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Neither team gave a whole lot up. (Muskegon) is a very well coached team. They're hard. They're heavy. It was a playoff-type game. Excited that we were able to pull that one out. At the end of the day, we have to have short memories, because (Muskegon) is going to come tomorrow."

Muskegon's only goal came just 1:10 into regulation, five seconds after the start of a power play. After the Lumberjacks won the faceoff to start the power play, the puck pinballed into open ice near the top of the right circle. Ivan Ryabkin skated into the puck from the right point and blasted a slapshot past Melvin Strahl (17 saves) for his ninth goal in 13 USHL games. Muskegon carried the 1-0 lead to the locker room at the first intermission.

Youngstown dented their side of the scoreboard 2:05 into the second period when Jamison Sluys fired a one-timer from the top of the right circle past Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (22 saves), tying the game at 1-1. Sluys now has 29 points in 23 games as a Phantom since being acquired from Omaha.

The Phantoms started the third period on a major power play, and they cashed in during the opening minute. Evan Jardine lasered a one-timer from the bumper position past Gadzhiev just 55 seconds into the final frame, giving the Phantoms a 2-1 lead. Jardine now has 10 power play goals on the season, which leads the team and is second in the USHL. Ryan Rucinski scored on the empty net with 3.2 seconds left to play, wrapping up the scoring.

The win brought Youngstown within two points of Muskegon in the Eastern Conference standings. The Phantoms have a game in hand on Muskegon, but third-place Madison has only played 42 games while Youngstown has 44 and Muskegon 45. The Phantoms and Lumberjacks wrap up their regular season series tomorrow at the Covelli Centre with a 6:05pm puck drop.

By The Numbers

Shots - 25

Saves - 17

Power Play - 1/6

Penalty Kill - 2/3

Goals - Jardine, Rucinski, Sluys

Assists - Benák (2), Mesic, Sluys

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12217 PHOTO CREDIT: Peyton Tully (USHL)

