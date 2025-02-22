GAMEDAY Preview

February 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Listen live on 93.7 FM

Game Notes

STARS vs. LANCERS

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: 93.7 The Ticket (93.7 FM or theticketfm.com)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Finish The Job

- The Stars have an opportunity tonight to sweep the home head-to-head slate against the Lancers. If Lincoln can finish the season 4-0 against Omaha in games at the Ice Box, it will mark the second time in the last three seasons that they won every home game of a season-long I-80 rivalry matchup. The 2022-23 season is the only campaign in the first 28 seasons of the rivalry where the Stars won every game in their building with a 5-0 mark. Omaha previously won both home games vs. Lincoln en route to a 5-0 overall mark in the I-80 Rivalry in 2009-10.

Key 2: More History For Herrington

- Stars defenseman Caeden Herrington scored his 13th goal of the campaign in last night's 2-1 win at Sioux Falls. Herrington moved into a tie with Colby Cohen (2006-07) for the fourth-most goals in a single season by a Stars' blueliner. Next up on the list is Antonio Fernandez, who scored 14 goals in the 2021-22 season and is the only Stars' defenseman to scored at least 12 goals in a campaign multiple times. Herrington leads all USHL defensemen in goals and is tied for seventh in points (26). The Stars are also 10-1 when the Vermont commit lights the lamp.

Key 3: Punch A Playoff Ticket

- The Stars can become the first team to lock up their spot in the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs tonight. Lincoln must win and Des Moines must lose in regulation at Sioux City to secure a berth tonight. The Stars' magic number is four and this would be the fourth straight season locking up a spot in the postseason. Lincoln has reached the Clark Cup Playoffs 19 times in its first 28 seasons and won the Clark Cup in 1997 and 2003.

