Hawks Stun CR in Comeback

February 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks were limited to two shots in the first 10 minutes Saturday and trailed the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 2-0 before roaring back to a 5-2 home ice victory at Young Arena.

Hunter Ramos recorded his first Waterloo goal and three total points during the win. Saturday's result gives the Hawks a 5-3-0 record during February and keeps Waterloo within five points of the Sioux Falls Stampede for second place in the USHL Western Conference.

Cedar Rapids jumped to their first period lead starting with the opening goal at 5:29. Martin Masa carried the puck out of the left corner and slipped it to the top of the crease; Robert Chlan chopped at it there and eventually pushed it across the goal line. Simon Seidl added the other goal at 9:57. He forced a turnover at the Cedar Rapids blue line, fended off a defender, and avoided a poke check from Kam Hendrickson to flip in the transition score.

Waterloo responded in kind during the second. A moment after Grady Deering's faceoff win, Teddy Mallgrave let go of a quick shot from the left point. The puck changed directions up over the left shoulder of AJ Reyelts at 1:40, giving the Hawks their first goal against the big netminder in more than seven periods of head-to-head action.

It didn't take long for the Hawks to get another one. On a power play at 6:10, Ramos hit the net from the left circle on a low shot inside the opposite post.

Teddy Townsend put Waterloo ahead at 2:39 of the third period. Ramos carried the puck across the top of the left circle toward the boards, then turned to feed Townsend in the slot. There the second year forward was waiting to fire home the eventual game-winner.

During the late stages of the period, the Hawks added two more, separated by less than two minutes. Ramos picked up his second assist of the night, springing Alex Misiak on a two-on-one at 13:14. Misiak was near the right faceoff dot when he fired his shot off the iron and in.

Then, Sam Huck scored into an open side at 15:09. Bradley Walker had raced into the Cedar Rapids zone to collect the puck, cycling it back to a trailing Michael Phelan. The defenseman passed up a quality opportunity to create the slam dunk for Huck.

Hendrickson finished with 26 saves, and Reyelts had 23, as both teams accumulated 28 shots.

The Hawks are now off until concluding their current homestand next Saturday against the Madison Capitols. The 6:05 p.m. March 1st game is "Paint the Town Red Night," with a red t-shirt giveaway presented by U.S. Bank. Tickets are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Cedar Rapids 2 0 0 - 2

Waterloo 0 2 3 - 5

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Chlan 5 (Masa, Ulvebne), 5:29. 2, Cedar Rapids, Seidl 3 9:57. Penalties-Seidl Cr (roughing), 14:02; Bogas Wat (roughing), 14:02; McMorrow Wat (holding), 14:46; Hunt Cr (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 18:59; Schultz Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 18:59.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Mallgrave 7 (Deering), 1:40. 4, Waterloo, Ramos 14 (Compton, Hawkins), 6:10 (PP). Penalties-McNelis Cr (slashing), 5:54; Hajibi Cr (diving/embellishment), 7:29; Lansing Wat (tripping), 7:29; Lansing Wat (roughing), 18:40.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Townsend 12 (Ramos, McMorrow), 2:39. 6, Waterloo, Misiak 6 (Ramos), 13:14. 7, Waterloo, Huck 13 (Phelan, Walker), 15:09. Penalties-Hyles Cr (holding), 17:02.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 9-12-7-28. Waterloo 7-10-11-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 2; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 16-14-1-2 (28 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Hendrickson 10-8-2-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-3,204

