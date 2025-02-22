Fighting Five: Saints Finish Weekend Set with U18s

PLYMOUTH, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-14-0-1, 63 pts) complete a weekend series on the road against the USA NTDP U18s (10-4-0-1, 21 pts) on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Close Calls

The Fighting Saints played their 27th one-goal game of the season on Friday in a 4-3 loss to the U18s.

In those contests, the Saints have a 19-7-0-1 record. The Saints have played over half of their games this season with a margin of one goal.

2. Staying Hot

The Saints' power play continued a torrid stretch with a pair of goals on Friday. The Saints have nine goals in their last 22 power-play attempts, a conversion rate of 40.9%.

In the last four games, the Saints have scored seven times in 14 power plays. In three of the last four contests, the Saints have multiple power-play goals.

3. Homecoming Hockey

Cole Spicer and Lucas Van Vliet returned to the USA Hockey Arena for the first time as visiting players on Friday and each recorded points in the contest.

Van Vliet assisted on a Josh Giuliani power-play goal, while Spicer recorded his fifth multi-point game in the last 11 contests.

4. Bouncing Back

Dubuque has an 11-3-0-0 record following a loss this season and have only lost back-to-back games once since early November.

The Saints are 14-7-0-1 on the road this season, but have lost three-consecutive games away from ImOn Arena.

5. Born in the USA

The U18s have won 10 of their 15 USHL contests this season with Friday's win coming in their first USHL game since Jan. 25.

Cole McKinney, one of three U18 players in the top-33 of the NHL Central Scouting North American Skater rankings, scored twice and logged three points in Friday's matchup.

Saturday's game begins at 6:00 p.m. CST and is available on Eagle 102.3 or USA HockeyTV.

