Fighting Saints Fall in Seven-Round Shootout to U18s

February 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

PLYMOUTH, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-14-0-2, 64 pts) dropped a seven-round shootout in a 4-3 loss to the USA NTDP U18s (11-4-0-1, 23 pts) on Saturday night.

Despite leading three times throughout regulation, the Saints could not stop the U18 power play in Saturday's matchup. Through five chances in regulation, USA scored three power-play goals. Each time, the man-advantage converted to tie the game and dissolve a one-goal Dubuque lead.

The Saints opened the scoring late in the first period on a re-direct from Heikki Ruohonen. Dryden Allen logged his first of two assists on the play, while Josh Giuliani's assist was the first of his two points in the game.

Before the end of the first, the U18s had a 5-on-3 power play that took just four seconds to score on and send the game tied at one into the first intermission.

In the second period, Giuliani scored a power-play goal for his 17th of the season on a setup from Cole Spicer and Lucas Van Vliet. A similar passing-play as Giuliani's power-play goal on Friday gave the Saints a 2-1 lead they held into the third period.

After Cole McKinney's third goal of the weekend tied the game at two just over seven minutes into the third, it remained tied into the final minutes. With 4:23 left, Cooper Dennis snapped his seventh goal of the season with a short side shot from the bottom of the circle.

Just 1:04 later, however, the Saints took a penalty and Conrad Fondryk scored his second power-play goal of the game to tie the contest at three.

In overtime, the Saints killed a full 4-on-3 USA power play, but could muster any offense and the game headed to a shootout.

Liam Beerman stopped Fondryk to open the shootout before Michael Barron hit the post in the opening round. Each team scored in the second round with LJ Mooney scoring for USA and Van Vliet scoring for Dubuque.

Following Van Vliet's goal, four rounds ensued without either goaltender allowing a goal. Mikey Burchild shot first in the seventh round, beating Beerman to the blocker. Needing to score for the Saints, Torkel Jennersjö had his attempt stopped by Patrick Quinlan to seal the USA win.

The Saints are back in action on Friday in Geneva, Illinois to open a home-and-home with the Chicago Steel.

