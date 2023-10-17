Petizian Signs for Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of goalie Matt Petizian for the 2023-24 season.

Petizian, 24, is a 5'10" goalie from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He played four years at SUNY-Geneseo, he played 57 games, winning 40 games while posting a 1.82 GAA and .926 save percentage. During his time with the Knights, he won two SUNYAC championships while also winning Goaltender of the Year in 2022-23.

In a corresponding transaction, G Conor McCollum has been released.

