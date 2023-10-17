Marksmen Sign Tyler and Troy Kobryn for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signings of forward Tyler Kobryn and goaltender Troy Kobryn for the 2023-24 season.

Tyler, 26, has three seasons' worth of ECHL experience, and most recently played for the Reading Royals. Prior to his professional hockey career, he ended his collegiate play with an NESCAC Championship with Wesleyan University in 2019-20.

"As a player, we gain a veteran presence with three seasons of ECHL experience and over 120 games," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "As a person, he fits our culture and what we are building extremely well. We will lean on him as a leader and expect him to be impactful in all situations."

The 6'3", 205-pound winger has scored 27 (13G+14A) points in 124 ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers, Atlanta Gladiators, Kalamazoo Wings, Indy Fuel and Reading.

Troy, 24, split collegiate play between Merrimack and American International College before getting an opportunity between the pipes for the Norfolk Admirals at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I have been familiar with Troy since his days of junior hockey and our paths crossed at the NCAA D-I level," said Cruthers. "He has always been a goalie I admired for his compete level and his ability to win hockey games. We are excited to have him with us this season and expect his growth to continue in our crease."

