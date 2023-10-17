Moe Returns for Second Season in Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Rex Moe ahead of the team's season opener this Friday. Moe appeared in 36 games for Knoxville last season, scoring 13 goals and adding 13 assists for 26 points. He was named to the team's protected list in May.

Moe played collegiately at NCAA Division 3 Adrian College where he was named to the All-NCHA Team in 2021 and the NCHA Tournament MVP in 2020. He helped Adrian to a pair of NCHA titles in 2020 and 2022 and the program's first national championship in 2022. Following his collegiate career he appeared in five games for Pensacola to wrap up the season. He began his rookie year in Adirondack for two games before arriving in Knoxville.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham.

