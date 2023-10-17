Marksmen Gain More Experience on the Blueline, Sign Connor Fedorek and Chays Ruddy for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signings of defensemen Connor Fedorek and Chays Ruddy for the 2023-24 season.

Fedorek, 24, most recently played with the Kalamazoo Wings at the end of the 2022-23 season, after graduating from Utica College. The Bethel Park, Pa., native played three seasons at Ferris State before transferring to Utica.

"Connor is a very smart, offensive-minded defenseman," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He comes to us with a lot of important experience, including 11 games played in the ECHL last season. He has played at the Division-I level of college hockey and has leadership qualities that allowed him to be a captain on his junior team."

Fedorek recorded 4 (1G+3A) ECHL points down the stretch last spring, after putting up 25 (4G+21A) points in 29 games from the back end with Utica College.

Ruddy, 25, will bring even more professional experience to the Marksmen, joining Fayetteville with 78 games' worth of ECHL play. The 6'2", 205-pound defenseman played for both the Cincinatti Cyclones and the Toledo Walleye last season.

"Chays gives us depth in our D-core, and is a very reliable, stay-at-home defenseman who can move the puck well," said Cruthers. "He provides a veteran presence and fans will be excited to see what he brings to the ice every night."

Single-game tickets are on sale for Opening Night 2023, when the Marksmen host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6 p.m. Saturday, October 21.

For all roster updates and team news, visit marksmenhockey.com or follow along on social media.

