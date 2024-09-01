Petes Sign Marentette to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

September 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed defenceman Thanasi Marentette to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Thanasi is a big, strong defenceman who is solid in his own end," noted Oke. "We had a chance to watch him a lot last season as he developed with the U18 Petes, working out and practicing with the OHL team regularly. This is another good example of how our relationship with the U18 Petes provides players with a development model and pathway to the OHL."

Marentette, a native of Windsor, ON, was selected by the Petes in the 10th round, 196th overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, the 2007-born, 6'0" defenceman played in 31 games for the Peterborough Petes U18's, scoring four goals and adding 12 assists for 16 points. He also played in 10 playoff games, scoring once and picking up 4 assists for five points. In 2022-23, Marentette had 13 points in 32 games for the Toronto Nationals U16s, adding another three points in five games in the 2023 OHL Cup.

"It feels amazing," commented Marrentette. "Being with the U18s last season gave me a great opportunity to learn about what it takes to be an OHL player. I can't wait to get started."

Oke also announced that defenceman Luis Sturgeon has been reassigned ahead of today's preseason game in Port Hope.

The Petes kick off their 2024 Preseason today against the Niagara IceDogs. Gametime is 2:05 p.m. at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

