Lefebvre Hat Trick Fuels Petes in 8-7 Shootout Win over IceDogs

September 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Port Hope, ON) - On Sunday, September 1, the Peterborough Petes opened their 2024 Preseason against the Niagara IceDogs at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope. The Petes won the game in a shootout by a score of 8-7.

Chase Lefebvre led the way for the Petes with a hat trick and an assist, while Aiden Young picked up three assists. Grayden Strohack and Nico Addy each had a goal and an assist, as Martin Matejicek and Brennan Faulkner both picked up two assists. Joe Cadorin and Caden Taylor rounded out the scoring, while Adam Levac and Colin Fitzgerald each had an assist. Zach Bowen started the game, stopping 28/32. Masen Johnston picked up the win in net, stopping both shootout shots.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Niagara Goal - Alex Assadourian (1), Assist - Mike Levin (1)

Peterborough Goal - Grayden Strohack (1), Assists - Martin Matejicek (1), Aiden Young (1)

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (1), Assists - Aiden Young (1), Colin Fitzgerald (1)

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (2), Unassisted

Second Period:

Niagara Goal - Mike Levin (1), Assist - Alex Assadourian (1)

Peterborough Goal - Joseph Cadorin (1), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (1), Martin Matejicek (2)

Peterborough Goal - Caden Taylor (1), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Chase Lefebvre (1)

Niagara Goal - Ryan Roobroeck (1), Assists - Brady Wassilyn (1), Jack Brauti (1)

Niagara Goal - Alex Assadourian (2), Assists - Mike Levin (2), Matthew Virgilio (1)

Third Period:

Niagara Goal - Mathieu Paris (1), Unassisted

Niagara Goal - Ethan Czata (1), Assists - Mathieu Paris (1), Matthew Virgilio (2)

Niagara Goal - Mathieu Paris (2), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal - Nico Addy (1), Assists - Grayden Strohack (1), Brennan Faulkner (2)

Peterborough Goal - Chase Lefebvre (3), Assists - Aiden Young (3), Nico Addy (1)

Shootout:

Peterborough - Caden Taylor (goal)

Niagara - Alex Assadourian (no goal)

Peterborough - Colin Fitzgerald (goal)

Niagara - Ryan Roobroeck (no goal)

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

