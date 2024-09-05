Petes Looking for U18 Program Billet Families for the 2024-25 Season

September 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes hockey club is currently recruiting Billet families for draft picks who have moved to Peterborough to play for the Petes primary affiliate team, the Peterborough Petes U18 AAA hockey club for the 2024-25 season.

The Petes organization works diligently to ensure our players are in a suitable housing environment and Billet families opening their homes plays a key role in making this a reality for our players. Peterborough Petes Billet Families play a major role in the team's success, both on and off the ice. The Petes could not operate without the support of so many great billet families in our community.

"Our partnership with the PMHC and U18 Petes has created a development model for our prospects to work out and practice with our OHL team," commented Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "It's an opportunity for them to be around the players and learn what it takes to be in the OHL. In the past week we've signed Masen Johnston and Thanasi Marentette, both of whom credited their time with the U18's as a major stepping stone towards becoming a Pete."

Johnston, Marentette, Michael Simpson, Sam McCue, Quinton Pagé, Dylan Woulds, Brody Partridge, Easton Rye, Josh Kavanagh, and Cole Patey are all players who spent time playing with the Petes U18 hockey club before making the jump to the OHL Petes.

Families taking part in the Billet Family Program receive two (2) lower bowl season tickets, a room and board stipend ($115 per week, per player), invitations to exclusive team events, flex tickets for use throughout the season, and other team perks and benefits. If you are interested in learning more about the Billet Family Program, or would like to apply to become a billet family, contact Walter Di Clemente at (705) 743-3681 or email info@gopetesgo.com.

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, September 8 when they host the Sudbury Wolves at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page.

