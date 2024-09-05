Hounds Add 19-Year Old Sam Bowness to the Program

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club announced this afternoon the signing of free agent forward Sam Bowness to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement with the Program.

"We are confident that with this new opportunity, Sam's ability on the forecheck and playing a competitive heavy style of game will be a tremendous asset. His addition will be an ideal match for our current forward group, providing us with increased versatility up and down the lineup" stated General Manager Kyle Raftis.

Bowness, a native of Clyde River PEI split last season between a pair of clubs. After starting with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, Sam headed overseas and averaged nearly a point-per-game with Schwenninger ERC U20 of the DNHL U20 league.

Recently he cleared waivers allowing him to be brought into the OHL and signed by the Greyhounds.

"It's a honour to sign with the Soo Greyhounds. I've heard nothing but amazing things about the organization and the community. I want to thank the people who believe in me here and as well as back home in PEI. I couldn't be happier and I look forward to the start of the season" said Bowness.

