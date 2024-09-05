Rangers Complete Trade with Brampton Steelheads

September 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Brampton Steelheads.

In the trade, Kitchener receives the rights to Adam Valentini. In return, Brampton receives Kitchener's 15th in 2028, and three conditional picks in the second, third, and fourth rounds of the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

"Adam is an elite talent with a bright future that we feel has the ability to be a star player," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie.

"In the last 10 years we have never picked higher than 9th overall so we typically do not have access to draft elite surefire talents like Adam at the top of the draft so we need to be creative and find alternate avenues like this."

"With the way the picks are conditioned, we feel there is little to no risk in making this decision to get an opportunity to show Adam and his family why Kitchener is such a special spot to play and develop as a player and person without handcuffing ourselves down the road."

Valentini was Brampton's first-round pick, 13th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Last season the 5-foot-11, left-shot forward played for the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA club in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). The Toronto native put up 52 goals and 82 assists for 134 points in only 57 games played. As Valentini did not report to Brampton Steelhead's training camp he is considered a "defected" player. Valentini is currently on the roster of the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

