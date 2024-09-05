Hounds Sign Goaltender Reid Thomas

September 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of 2023 draft pick Reid Thomas to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Thomas who was originally selected in the 15th Round (285th overall) by the Hounds, signed at the conclusion of this year's training camp.

"Over the past year, Reid has made significant strides in his development, both on the ice and in his personal growth. With his recent commitment, we are eager to work closely with Reid and our coaching staff. Our goal is to deepen our goaltending talent, and we are enthusiastic about the continued evolution of Reid's skills" stated GM Kyle Raftis.

Last season (2023-24) the 17-year old netminder suited up for the Ajax-Pickering Raiders U18 AAA hockey club. In 15 regular season games Reid posted a 1.47 GAA to go along with a shutout before recording a 1.08 GAA and another shutout amongst 5 post-season contests.

"Signing with the Greyhounds is truly and utterly an honour. I've been dreaming of this since a kid. I have memories of playing NHL Be A Pro (videogame) and always picking to play on the Greyhounds just because I really like the look of the jersey's. So it's pretty surreal actually putting on the red white jersey" started the Oshawa, ON native.

"I'd like to thank both my parents for supporting me through out everything, my brother Spencer who always helped out on my teams, my goalie coach Steve and the whole team at Puck Warriors Goaltending along with all my coaches and teachers and teammates who have helped me along the way" Thomas added before ending with,

"One thing that I would say to every kid trying to make tho OHL or even just trying to make a AAA team is never let anyone tell you what you can't do. Take every opportunity that is given to you but also don't just wait for opportunities. Create opportunities for yourself as well."

