Petes Announce Whiteout for Home Opener on September 26

September 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes are asking fans who are attending the Home Opener on Thursday, September 26 to wear white to the game to create a whiteout in the stands. The game will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC) with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Petes will begin the season against the rival Kingston Frontenacs for the second consecutive campaign. In 2023, Peterborough opened the year with a 5-4 come from behind victory over the Frontenacs in front of a sold-out crowd at the PMC.

Fans are encouraged to wear white for Thursday's game. Petes 2024 Whiteout Tees are available now through the Petes Store and can be purchased, or by visiting the Petes Store during business hours.

Limited tickets are still available for the Home Opener and can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. Fans are encouraged to act now to ensure they secure the best seats possible. A very limited number of season tickets are still available for the 2024-25 season. Interested fans can Contact Tyler Hall by email or at (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 21 when they host the Guelph Storm at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

