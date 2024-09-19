New Niagara IceDogs Pre-Game Mini Game Package Available

September 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Treat your team to the experience of a lifetime: an opportunity to battle it out on the Meridian Centre ice for ultimate bragging rights in the PINNACLE of minor hockey experiences!

The Niagara IceDogs' NEW Pre-Game Mini Game package is one of the most exciting to date; sign your team up to have a friendly match on the same ice as the pros use, and then enjoy the IceDogs game with family and friends afterwards!

Spots are limited and are booking up fast, so make sure to get your date before they're all gone. To book or to get more information, contact Elijah DiDomenico at e.didomenico@niagaraicedogs.net or by phone at 905-687-3641 ext. 226.

There is a minimum 50 ticket purchase per team to participate in the Early time slot, and a minimum 75 ticket purchase per team to participate in the Later time slot.

