Tim Hortons Announced as Official Helmet Sponsor of Erie Otters

September 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters, in partnership with Tim Hortons U.S. and local franchise owners Brian and Jennifer Schibler, are excited to announce an all-new partnership venture between the two legendary hockey-focused organizations.

This season, Tim Hortons logo will be proudly adorned on the team's home and road helmets. Tim Hortons has been a long-standing partner of the Erie Otters, with the organizations collaborating frequently over the years - from Tim Hortons' provision of coffee and hot chocolate at team events and on game days, to the Otters promotion and fundraising for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps' "Camp Day" activations, to the elevation of the brand as the Official Coffee of the Erie Otters last season, and so much more. The iconic red cups are often seen in the hands of Otters players and coaches on game days, and now the brand's iconic logo will physically symbolize the longstanding partnership between the Otters and Tim Hortons in an all-new way.

With eight Tim Hortons locations in Erie - one just four blocks from the Erie Insurance Arena - the Flagship City has the fifth-most franchise locations of any city in the United States. Erie Tim Hortons franchisees Brian and Jennifer Schibler have worked directly with the Otters over the years, and expressed their gratitude for the continued partnership.

"We are tremendously proud and very thankful to showcase our Tim Hortons logo as the official helmet sponsor of the Erie Otters. Along with our official coffee sponsorship, our longstanding relationship with the Otters organization is a true testament of their loyalty and belief in our brand." said the Schibler family, "Tim Hortons is synonymous with hockey and we can't ask for a better community partner."

Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Otters, Chad Westerburg, was instrumental in the new phase of the relationship between the organizations, and expressed his excitement in the future of the partnership.

"We are very pleased to name Tim Hortons as our Official Helmet Sponsor." said Westerburg, "Tim Hortons shares our vision and commitment to serving the Erie community. We hope our fans continue to support our local Tim Hortons, as we continue to foster this terrific partnership."

The helmet decals will formally debut on Friday, September 27 in Kitchener, as the Otters open the new Ontario Hockey League season on the road.

