Hounds Acquire WHLer Camerin Cardona

September 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the addition of another member to the Program and their 2024-25 roster.

In his announcement, he confirmed the acquisition of forward Camerin Cardona ((through wiavers) from the Western Hockey League.

Cardona, a native of Anaheim CA, has previously appeared in 53 games over the past two seasons with the Tri-City Americans. His 2023-24 campaign was cut short after season ending injury.

Cardona, who stands 5.11 while weighing 170 lbs, was originally selected 7th overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He was drafted out of the Anaheim Ice Dogs 15U AAA program where he had 62 points (46G,16A) in 55GP.

Camerin is expected to arrive in Sault Ste. Marie later today and will wear #27 for the Hounds.

