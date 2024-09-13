Petes Announce 10 Theme Games Ahead of 2024-25 Season

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced 10 more theme games for the 2024-25 season. All theme games will take place during Petes home games at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC).

The newly announced theme games can be seen below:

Pride Night - Thursday, October 3 - 7:05 p.m. vs North Bay Battalion - presented by Circul-air Corp.

Rivalry Night - Thursday, October 17 - 7:05 p.m. vs Oshawa Generals

#Throwback Thursday - Thursday, October 24 - 7:05 p.m. vs Kingston Frontenacs

Halloween - Thursday, October 29 - 7:05 p.m. vs Niagara IceDogs - presented by Move 99.7

Roger's Birthday Bash - Sunday, December 8 - 2:05 p.m. vs Guelph Storm

Superhero Saturday - Saturday, January 11 - 7:05 p.m. vs Brantford Bulldogs - presented by Mercedes-Benz Peterborough

Nintendo Night - Saturday, January 18 - 7:05 p.m. vs Erie Otters

Hawaiian Beach Night - Thursday, January 23 - 7:05 p.m. vs Saginaw Spirit

Country Night - Saturday, February 15 - 7:05 p.m. vs Kingston Frontenacs - presented by Pure Country

Indigenous Heritage - Thursday February 27 - 7:05 p.m. vs Windsor Spitfires - presented by Crowe's Gas

These ten theme games are subject to change. They join the previously announced Community Big 8 on the calendar for the 2024-25 season. Sponsorships for these games and the Community Big 8 are still available. To find out more, contact Jeremy Coulter.

A full Petes home schedule can be found. The Petes Community Big 8 schedule and details can be found. Tickets for all Petes home games can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office in person during business hours. More theme games will be announced leading up to the Petes Home Opener presented by My FM on Thursday, September 26 against the Kingston Frontenacs.

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, September 21 when they host the Guelph Storm at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre in Millbrook. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket details can be found. The game will also be streamed live on the Petes official YouTube page. Tickets for the Petes preseason game in Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

