Eight Firebirds to Attend NHL Camps

September 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







As the Firebirds gear up for the 2024-25 season, the franchise's 10th Anniversary season, eight players have been given the opportunity to participate in NHL Rookie Camps.

Anaheim Ducks

Coulson Pitre - 2023 3rd round pick - signed NHL entry-level contract with Anaheim (Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Anaheim during 2024-25 season)

Columbus Blue Jackets

Nolan Collins - Free agent invite

Detroit Red Wings

Blake Smith - Free agent invite

Edmonton Oilers

Nathan Day - 2023 6th round pick

Connor Clattenburg - 2024 5th round pick

Los Angeles Kings

Matthew Mania - 2023 5th round pick

New York Rangers

Nathan Aspinall - 2024 5th round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning

Kaden Pitre - 2024 6th round pick

The Firebirds have one preseason game remaining and will take on the Windsor Spitfires on the road on Thursday, September 19 at Vollmer Rec Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Flint will open the 2024-25 regular season on the road against the London Knights on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. The Firebirds' home opener will take place the following day, Saturday, September 28, also against London, with a 7 p.m. scheduled puck drop at the Dort Financial Center. Tickets for the home opener and each of Flint's 34 home games are available now via Etix.com.

