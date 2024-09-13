Eight Firebirds to Attend NHL Camps
September 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
As the Firebirds gear up for the 2024-25 season, the franchise's 10th Anniversary season, eight players have been given the opportunity to participate in NHL Rookie Camps.
Anaheim Ducks
Coulson Pitre - 2023 3rd round pick - signed NHL entry-level contract with Anaheim (Eligible to play in AHL/ECHL for Anaheim during 2024-25 season)
Columbus Blue Jackets
Nolan Collins - Free agent invite
Detroit Red Wings
Blake Smith - Free agent invite
Edmonton Oilers
Nathan Day - 2023 6th round pick
Connor Clattenburg - 2024 5th round pick
Los Angeles Kings
Matthew Mania - 2023 5th round pick
New York Rangers
Nathan Aspinall - 2024 5th round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning
Kaden Pitre - 2024 6th round pick
The Firebirds have one preseason game remaining and will take on the Windsor Spitfires on the road on Thursday, September 19 at Vollmer Rec Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Flint will open the 2024-25 regular season on the road against the London Knights on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. The Firebirds' home opener will take place the following day, Saturday, September 28, also against London, with a 7 p.m. scheduled puck drop at the Dort Financial Center. Tickets for the home opener and each of Flint's 34 home games are available now via Etix.com.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Philadelphia Flyers Name Eastwood Manager of Hockey and Player Communications - Kitchener Rangers
- Eight Firebirds to Attend NHL Camps - Flint Firebirds
- Petes Announce 10 Theme Games Ahead of 2024-25 Season - Peterborough Petes
- Hounds, Battalion Complete Trade - Soo Greyhounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Flint Firebirds Stories
- Eight Firebirds to Attend NHL Camps
- Firebirds Fall to Windsor in Lone Preseason Home Game, 7-2
- Firebirds Start Hot But Fall to Sting in Shootout, 4-3
- Firebirds Add Three Players Following Training Camp
- Firebirds Acquire Three Draft Picks for Defenseman Matthew Jenken