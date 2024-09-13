Hounds, Battalion Complete Trade

September 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this morning the completion of a trade with the Eastern Conference's North Bay Battalion.

In the deal, the Greyhounds send the rights to 2024 1st Round Selection Ryder Cali to the Battalion in exchange of four draft picks.

The Greyhounds receive:

- North Bay's 2nd Round Selection (2028) - conditional

- North Bay's 4th Round Selection (2028) - conditional

- North Bay's 7th Round Selection (2027) - conditional

- London's 6th Round Selection (2025)

Now with the completion of this deal the Greyhounds will receive a compensatory 1st Round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection as well.

The Greyhounds return to 2024 OHL Exhibition action on Wednesday, September 18th when they host the Saginaw Spirit.

Game time at the GFL Memorial Gardens is 7:07 PM.

Tickets for this game and all home games are available at the SK Group Box Office inside the GFL Memorial Gardens or online at www.gflgardens.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024

Hounds, Battalion Complete Trade - Soo Greyhounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.