Philadelphia Flyers Name Eastwood Manager of Hockey and Player Communications

Kitchener, ON - The Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League have named Lindsay Eastwood the Manager of Hockey and Player Communications.

Eastwood, 27, will assist in the oversight of communications related to the team's hockey operations, working closely with players, coaches, and management to manage media relations, coordinate interviews, and develop strategic communication plans. Her responsibilities will also include enhancing player engagement with the media and the public, ensuring that the Flyers' narrative is consistently communicated to fans and stakeholders.

"We would like to thank Lindsay for her contributions to our club," said Chief Operating Officer of the Kitchener Rangers Joe Birch. "We are very proud of her and her amazing work has been recognized by the Flyers. She will be missed but we look forward to seeing her in the NHL."

During her time with the Kitchener Rangers, Eastwood managed the club's media relations, social media presence, and player communications. Her contributions helped elevate the team's visibility and strengthened its connection with the community. Eastwood also oversaw the team's travel logistics and day-to-day calendar.

"Lindsay was not here for a long time but still managed to leave such a positive mark on everything in our organization she touched," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "Her work ethic and professionalism were second to none. We will miss her dearly but are proud and excited for her. She has earned this opportunity, and we wish her the best of luck in Philadelphia."

Prior to her time with the Rangers, Eastwood played hockey collegiately for Syracuse University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications followed by a Master of Arts in Television, Radio, and Film Production from the renowned Newhouse School of Public Communication. Eastwood went on to play three seasons with the Toronto Six where she also held the following jobs, Associate Producer at Sportsnet, Social Media Manager for Bond Brand Loyalty, and Producer for Critical Mass.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire Kitchener Rangers organization for the incredible experience and support over this past year," said Eastwood. "Working with such a dedicated and passionate team allowed me to develop a strong foundation in hockey communications and player relations. I will always cherish the memories and relationships I built during my time in Kitchener, and I look forward to applying everything I've learned as I enter this exciting new chapter with the Flyers."

Eastwood will relocate to Philadelphia following the Rangers home opener on September 27th.

