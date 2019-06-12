Perez Added to CL North All-Star Roster

June 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that right-handed pitcher, Luis PÃ©rez, has been added to the Carolina North Division All-Star team. It is the right-hander's first professional all-star selection, while he joins teammates Cody Sedlock, Mike Baumann, Steven Klimek, David Lebron, Willy Yahn, Zach Jarrett and Cole Billingsley. With the eight all-star selections, it gives the Keys its largest contingent at a midsummer classic since 2009, when the Keys had nine all-stars.

Coming off his first start of the 2019 season on Tuesday, Perez, 24, is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 17 games this season to go with two saves. In 36.1 innings, he has allowed nine earned runs on 27 hits to go with 17 walks and 39 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .211/.327/.320 against Perez this year to go with a .647 OPS.

Excellent in the month on April, Perez posted a 0.59 ERA (15.1 IP/1ER) to go with 22 strikeouts, while he followed the effort with a strong May, where he was 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA in seven games and held opponents to a .173 average. More than one-third of Perez's outings have been three innings or more.

In his first Carolina League season, Perez went a combined 6-3 with a 2.75 ERA in 13 starts with Low-A Delmarva and Short-Season Aberdeen in 2018. Of the 13 outings, 10 came with the Shorebirds, where he was 5-3 with a 3.34 ERA. He worked at least six innings in all but three outings.

Originally signed by San Diego as an international free agent in 2015, Perez was signed by the Orioles in June 2016. He hails from Palenque in the Dominican Republic.

Next Tuesday's Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick will include pregame ceremonies starting at 7:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:15. A Skills Challenge will take place from 5-6 p.m. while Fan Fest presented by Mattress Warehouse and Smile Frederick Orthodontics is from 3-6. In-game performances by XPOGO and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act are scheduled, while fireworks presented by Visit Frederick follow the game. Limited tickets to the game are still available by calling 301-815-9939 or by visiting frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.