Perdomo and English Deliver with Two-Outs, Aces Take Down Rainiers 4-3

June 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Wash. - Clutch two-out RBI knocks by Geraldo Perdomo and Tristin English in back-to-back innings drove the Reno Aces (29-31) to a 4-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (32-28) on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Down by one run in the top of the seventh inning, Perdomo came through with a two-out RBI single to drive in Bryson Brigman and tie the game. While rehabbing from a torn right meniscus, the short-stop has gone 2-for-7 with two RBI in two games with Reno.

English came up in the eighth inning in a similar situation as Perdomo, with two outs and runners in scoring position. The 27-year-old delivered an RBI single up the middle to score Kyle Garlick and give Reno the lead they needed to come away with the win. The Georgia Tech alumnus extended his hitting streak to nine games where he has gone 15-for-37 (.405) with two home runs and nine RBI.

Jorge Barrosa got the scoring started for the Aces, driving in Deyvison De Los Santos on a single in the bottom of the first inning. The switch-hitting outfielder is now slashing.281/.391/.421 with one home run, 18 RBI, and four stolen bases in 86 plate appearances this season.

Andres Chaparro went 1-for-4 with his 11 th home run of the season, a 102.5 MPH line drive to left field off a Casey Lawrence slider. The power-hitter ranks fifth in the Pacific Coast League in hits (68) and total bases (117) while tied for sixth in home runs (11).

Chris Ellis took a no-decision after limiting Tacoma to two runs on two hits and six walks across five innings, he punched out six. The right-hander breezed through the Rainier's lineup before Tyler Locklear got ahold of him for a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. In eight starts this season, Ellis has registered a 6.75 ERA with a 26:22 K:BB in 34.2 innings.

The combination of Ricky Karcher, Austin Pope, and Scott McGough out of the Aces bullpen was lights out in the win, holding the Rainiers to one run on two hits through four innings with six strikeouts and only one walk. McGough secured the win for Reno, collecting his second save of the year.

The Aces are poised to bring in consecutive victories in Friday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Geraldo Perdomo: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, Extends hitting streak to nine games.

Chris Ellis: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 K

Following a week-long trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

