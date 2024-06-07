Salt Lake Falls in Fourth Straight to Sugar Land

June 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees have struggled to figure out the Sugar Land Space Cowboys throughout the six-game series at Smith's Ballpark, losing the first four games as Friday's affair ended by a final score of 7-1.

Reid Detmers made his first start with the Bees in 2024 after being optioned down from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Space Cowboys did not greet the southpaw kindly through Detmers' five innings, racking up seven runs on ten hits with the help of four home runs, the most he's allowed in a single game throughout his career. The Bee's bullpen shined once again as Thomas hurled two scoreless frames while Ryan Miller and Tayron Guerrero evenly split the final two frames, both putting up zeros.

The Space Cowboys tallied all seven of their runs in the first three innings as Grae Kessinger and Joey Loperfido exchanged doubles to start the game, giving Sugar Land a quick 1-0 edge. David Hensley doubled the visitors' lead by lifting the first pitch of the second inning to right field for a solo home run, his fourth of the season. The Space Cowboys seized a commanding lead with a five-run third inning with the first five batters reaching and later scoring. The duo of Kessinger and Loperfido struck again as both singled to start the frame and scored off a Cooper Hummel 3-run home run, his seventh of the season. Pedro Leon and Shay Whitcomb each homered in the following at-bats, marking three consecutive big flies and stretching Sugar Land's lead, 7-0. The Bees started to string strong plate appearances together in the fifth inning with D'Shawn Knowles drawing a leadoff walk and Jordyn Adams lining a single to center field before Michael Stefanic drew a one-out walk to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Niko Goodrum walked on four pitches to give Salt Lake its first run, but Charles Leblanc followed by grounding into a double play to end the threat with just one run across. The Bees finished 0-9 at the plate with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 men on base.

The Bees and the Space Cowboys will battle it out for game five tomorrow evening with first pitch ticketed for 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark. Davis Daniel is set to make his first appearance of the series for Salt Lake on the mound while AJ Blubaugh will toe the rubber for Sugar Land.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.