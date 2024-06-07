Chihuahuas Stop Aviators

June 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas won their first game of the series and snapped a three-game losing streak. Every El Paso starter collected a hit for the second time this season.

Chihuahuas right fielder Oscar Mercado hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mercado's ninth homer of the season leads the Chihuahuas in that category. Third baseman Eguy Rosario continued his dominance at the plate, launching a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. He has reached safely in 16 consecutive games, and his 16-game on-base streak is the second-longest in the PCL.

The Chihuahuas also collected two triples, moving their total to 28 on the season, which is now tied with Albuquerque for the most in Triple-A. Reliever Tommy Nance threw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two. Austin Davis picked up his fourth save of the year. The Chihuahuas are now 19-3 when they outhit opponents.

Team Records: Las Vegas (32-29), El Paso (25-36)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-6, 5.83 ERA). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

