Reno Takes Back-And-Forth Contest

June 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (32-28) dropped game three of the series to the Reno Aces (29-31) by a score of 4-3, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

Both pitchers tossed scoreless first innings, but Reno took the lead in the second on an RBI single from Jorge Barrosa. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the third on a solo home run from Andres Chaparro, his 11th long ball of the year.

It stayed 2-0 until the fifth, when Tacoma tied the game on a two-run double from Tyler Locklear. That was all Chris Ellis would allow, as the right-hander worked around six walks and two hits with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

The teams traded blows in the seventh, as the Aces regained a 3-2 lead on an RBI single from Geraldo Perdomo and the Rainiers answered with an RBI single from Luis Urias.

Unfortunately for Tacoma, Reno scored again in the eighth on an RBI single from Tristin English to once again take a one-run lead. 4-3 is where it stayed, as Scott McGough earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Casey Lawrence tossed his fourth straight quality start, allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk. The right-hander struck out five over his 6.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.79 on the season. Luis Urias collected two of Tacoma's four hits tonight, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a run batted in and a walk. The two hits extended his hitting streak to seven games, his on-base streak to eight games and raised his season average to.313.

Tacoma and Reno will play game four of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

