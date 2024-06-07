OKC Baseball Club Downs Express, 5-3

June 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hit three solo home runs and pitcher Bobby Miller continued his Major League Rehab Assignment as OKC defeated the Round Rock Express, 5-3, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (35-26) quickly took the lead when Andre Lipcius hit a solo home run past the OKC bullpen in left-center field for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Express (31-29) responded in its next at-bat, loading the bases and bringing in a run on a sacrifice fly. Hunter Feduccia gave OKC a 2-1 lead in the third inning, hitting a solo home run out to right-center field. Oklahoma City added two more runs in the fourth inning on a passed ball and another on a bases-loaded walk for a 4-1 advantage. The Express then scored a run on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to cut OKC's lead to two runs. A solo home run by Chris Owings out to left field in the sixth inning extended OKC's lead to 5-2 before a Round Rock RBI single in the seventh inning made the score, 5-3.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City evened its six-game series against Round Rock at 2-2 and has won two of the three games between the teams. OKC improved to 35-26 overall, tying the team's season-high mark at nine games above.500.

-Oklahoma City hit three home runs in the game, marking the 12th time this season OKC finished with three or more home runs in a game and the third time in 2024 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has now homered in a season-best 10 consecutive games, hitting 22 homers over the stretch.

-Andre Lipcius hit his 16th home run of the season to move into a tie for the PCL lead with teammate Ryan Ward. Lipcius went 2-for-4 overall Friday for his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season.

- Bobby Miller continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his first appearance with Oklahoma City, starting the game and pitching into the fifth inning. He allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits over 4.0 innings and faced two batters in the fifth inning. He issued two walks and had two strikeouts during his third rehab outing. He faced 18 batters, throwing 85 pitches (50 strikes). He has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since April 13 with right shoulder inflammation. He previously made two rehab starts with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga May 26 and June 1, allowing a total of seven runs and nine hits over 6.1 innings.

-Chris Owings went 2-for-4 with his sixth home run of the season to extend his hitting streak to eight games - the longest active streak by an OKC player. During the stretch, Owings is 16-for-32 with seven multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored.

-Kyle Hurt opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched two-thirds of the seventh inning. He allowed one run and one hit, recorded two strikeouts, issued a walk and threw two wild pitches. He faced four batters and threw 19 pitches (nine strikes). He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List April 17 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL April 27.

-The game was OKC's 33rd of the season to be decided by two runs or less and OKC is now 16-17 in games decided by one or two runs this season. Three of the first four games of the current series have been decided by two runs or less.

-Friday was Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's and Oklahoma City players and coaches took the field wearing commemorative jerseys and hats.

Next Up : The series between Oklahoma City and Round Rock continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Medieval Knight presented by Courtyard by Marriott. Enjoy a renaissance fair setting with costumed characters, special acts and between-inning entertainment providing a nod to medieval times.

